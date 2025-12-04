  1. Realting.com
  Poland
  Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
12
Greater Poland Voivodeship
13
Warsaw
8
Poznan
12
Search for new buildings
TOP TOP
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Residential complex Poznań Chwaliszewo Residential Complex — New Apartments in the Heart of the City
Poznan, Poland
from
$123,611
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
An elegant, cascading building with modern architecture will house just 118 apartments, ensuring privacy, comfort, and an exclusive urban atmosphere. The offer includes both 25 m² studios and spacious apartments up to 120 m², including units with terraces on the top floors and impressive …
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
from
$127,721
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Show all Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Budzyn, Poland
from
$196,564
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
For sale: CORNER SEGMENT of a terraced house in developer condition, READY FOR COLLECTION, with a plot of 62 m2, the house has 3 floors. The house comes with one external parking space., LOCATION AND BUILDING: Budzyń about 200 m from the lake in Kryspinów, close to the Biedronka store an…
Agency
Gamp
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Show all Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Warsaw, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Due date: 3Q 2026  Prices: 680,900 zł - 1,100,000 zł ABOUT THE INVESTMENT 85 apartments will be built in Wlochy. The advantage is, first of all, the location. It will be built near the main artery of Warsaw - Jerusalem Alley, from which you can walk to the station and just 15 minu…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Show all Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Poznan, Poland
from
$116,483
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Warsaw, Poland
from
$186,942
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
The apartments are located in one of the most popular districts of Warsaw - Wola. The new stage is part of the estate and has a total of 136 apartments with areas from 28 m2 to 96 m2. Each of them has a balcony, terrace, loggia or garden. There are also apartments with large corner covered…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Krakow, Poland
from
$95,944
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 7
We invite you to buy an apartment in a modern multi-family building. The investment ensures comfort of life and a friendly area. A green park with a relaxation zone and alleys will be built in the central part of the estate. The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII …
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Piastow, Poland
from
$206,497
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
House with 20 2-storey apartments and 20 one-storey apartments Two-storey apartments measuring 112 m2-123 m2 + garden area from 45 m2 to 250 m2 20 apartments ranging in size from 77 m2 - 87 m2 with balconies and roof terrace Planned completion date: 2025-12-31 Quiet area with low-…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Show all Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Poznan, Poland
from
$118,950
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex - Industrial Developments in Poland
Residential complex - Industrial Developments in Poland
Residential complex - Industrial Developments in Poland
Residential complex - Industrial Developments in Poland
Zielona Gora, Poland
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
? Unlock exclusive opportunities in Western Poland's booming real estate corridor! Discover the untapped potential along the growing axis that connects Zielona Góra and Berlin. We offer off-market investment possibilities designed for those looking to (co)develop residential and industria…
Developer
FredCo
Residential complex Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Residential complex Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Residential complex Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Residential complex Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Poznan, Poland
from
$106,891
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Warsaw, Poland
from
$205,567
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny The entire estate consists of three modern buildings. On the ground floor there are apartments with gardens. The remaining apartments are equipped with spacious balconies. We have also designed a two-story underground garage with a license pla…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Show all Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Stefanowo, Poland
from
$198,073
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate property 1
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom houses for sale. Each house is five or four rooms: first floor: living room, kitchenette, toilet, guest room/office, technical room floor: three rooms, bathroom (there are no slants on the first floo…
Agency
James House
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Kleszczewo, Poland
from
$59,585
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Kleszczewo Park is an investment project that, with its functionality and location, will meet the expectations of even the most demanding residents. The construction of the Kleszczewo Park complex was divided into several stages. Comfort and convenience: Buildings with elevators and…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Now Completed! Modern Residential Development in Poznań
Residential complex Now Completed! Modern Residential Development in Poznań
Poznan, Poland
from
$155,941
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 16
A contemporary housing project located in the dynamically developing district of Starołęka in Poznań. The investment consists of two modern buildings, combining functionality, aesthetics, and everyday comfort. A standout feature of the project is the rooftop viewing terrace, designed as a…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,846
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
This prestigious residential complex offers a variety of apartments, ideal for both singles and families. Choose from functional studios, 2- and 3-room apartments, as well as luxury apartments with terraces, which will satisfy even the most demanding buyers. Each apartment with a balcony is …
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Lipkow, Poland
from
$324,712
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Lipkowski Zakatek is a residential complex of 4 duplex buildings (8 houses), located 10 minutes from Warsaw and bordering Kampinos National Park. Currently on sale - 4 houses, with completion date in June of 2024. We offer free adaptations. Modern architecture, high quality of material…
Developer
Lipkowski Zakątek sp. z o.o.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Warsaw, Poland
from
$125,918
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
The name of the complex, located in Warsaw's Raków district, refers to the Swedish word for peace and harmony. These new apartments in Warsaw's Włochy district are an investment that includes two carefully designed buildings, three and seven storeys high, as well as a courtyard.The common sp…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Warsaw, Poland
from
$126,702
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
New investment in Praga Południe! A modern building with 104 apartments of various sizes. The investment is distinguished by an eye-catching finish in shades of copper, which emphasizes the unique character of the investment. Advantages of the investment: • Residential building - only…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Show all Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
$79,755
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of Selawy street in the area of Naramovice, near the natural reserve Zhuravinec near the Varta River.To the center of Poznan only 15 minutes by car, near…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,248
Number of floors 5
Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach. Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2. Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:  Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,  2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,  4-pokojowe apartamen…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Poznan, Poland
from
$118,178
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Looking for the perfect place to live or invest? An amazing opportunity awaits you at the intersection of Yanicki and Dombrowski streets in the prestigious Poznan-Jerzyce district. The project was created with concern for the comfort of the residents, offering a self-sufficient city in the c…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Show all Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Residential complex Nowoczesna inwestycja polozona w sercu Poznania
Poznan, Poland
from
$113,194
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Warsaw, Poland
from
$272,901
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
I invite you to buy apartments in a new investment on one of the most prestigious streets in Warsaw near the Varso Tower skyscraper. A modern investment with timeless architecture, consists of 2 modern buildings. On the roof of one of the buildings there will be a garden available to res…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Poznan, Poland
from
$116,866
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
We present an exclusive premium project in the heart of Poznan, combining high-quality performance, surroundings with green areas and elegant interiors. This is a great opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, as well as for investors interested in stable investments. Pr…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Show contacts
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
$102,108
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Completion date: May 2024 Prices: 402,868 zł - 780,570 zł DESCRIPTION OF INVESTMENT: Low-rise 3-storey houses, buildings using modular wooden technology, environmentally friendly and friendly to residents Modern 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-room apartments ranging from 25 to approx. 68 m2 Low operati…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Warsaw, Poland
from
$163,702
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Date: 4Q 2024 Prices: PLN 646,100 - PLN 1,549,400 New apartments for sale in Warsaw's Gocław are a project from nsMoon Studio. The architects' goal was to create comfortable and peaceful living conditions for the future residents of the investment. The second idea behind the concep…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apart-hotel Apart - otel Reguly
Apart-hotel Apart - otel Reguly
Apart-hotel Apart - otel Reguly
Radzyminek, Poland
from
$111,497
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with the support of the Agency - No commission and tax PCC! Completion date: 2024 . There are currently several apartments available at this price Prices : PLN 448,227 - PLN 676,592 As part of the investment, 39 residenti…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
