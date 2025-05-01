Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Mosina, Poland

Mosina
12 properties total found
House in Daszewice, Poland
House
Daszewice, Poland
Area 134 m²
For modern, PARKING, a 134 m2 volunteer house located in Daszywice on a 786 m2 plot. Propert…
$317,151
House in Dymaczewo Nowe, Poland
House
Dymaczewo Nowe, Poland
Area 145 m²
The house was built with a view to living in it, hence a great care for the quality of the m…
$223,513
House in Mosina, Poland
House
Mosina, Poland
Area 194 m²
It is my pleasure to present to you an attractive, free-standing house located in Mosin (Kow…
$202,352
House in Wiorek, Poland
House
Wiorek, Poland
Area 313 m²
A unique, free-standing house in Wiórek near Poznań is sold. The main assets of the property…
$714,184
House in Daszewice, Poland
House
Daszewice, Poland
Area 166 m²
An exceptional, residential, ground-floor free-standing house from 2021 in Dashevice, locate…
$383,543
House in Rogalinek, Poland
House
Rogalinek, Poland
Area 162 m²
Dream house surrounded by nature in Rogalink
$290,699
House in Radzewice, Poland
House
Radzewice, Poland
Area 215 m²
D O M
Price on request
House in Mosina, Poland
House
Mosina, Poland
Area 184 m²
It is my pleasure to present to you the beautiful House on a quiet settlement of single-fami…
$224,571
House in Mosina, Poland
House
Mosina, Poland
Area 164 m²
I invite you to purchase property in Mosin, just outside Poznań, on Jasna Street! It's a hou…
Price on request
House in Pecna, Poland
House
Pecna, Poland
Area 168 m²
$200,236
House in Dymaczewo Nowe, Poland
House
Dymaczewo Nowe, Poland
Area 174 m²
You found your happy address in Szczepanków, Poznań, on Happy Street, MELODIOVA INVESTMENT! …
$347,305
House in Daszewice, Poland
House
Daszewice, Poland
Area 1 509 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a construction site located i…
Price on request
