Houses for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Krakow
25
gmina Zabierzow
3
37 properties total found
House in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
House
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 240 m²
Are you looking for a home, housing for an investment, or maybe a place for business? A hous…
$767,847
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 300 m²
House with garden Kraków – Kliny Borkowskie
$442,174
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 271 m²
It is my great pleasure to present you a unique offer of a free-standing house in Skotniki. …
$661,672
3 bedroom house in Krakow, Poland
3 bedroom house
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
detached houses in Mników - near Kraków WE ALSO OFFER TURNKEY FINISHING - WITH OUR ARCHIT…
$211,864
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 161 m²
Building in Kraków, Łukasiewicza Street. Corner building in twin building with a useful area…
$582,504
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 220 m²
Ready business – home with 6 apartments for rent | Kraków – Nowa Huta
$463,356
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 290 m²
We present to you a free-standing single-family house in an attractive location – Wiosenna S…
Price on request
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 283 m²
Home for sale Kraków – Zwierzyniec / Wola Justowska Sawickie
$1,06M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present a beautiful house for sale with a 305 m2 usable area located on a …
$477,840
House in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
House
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 225 m²
Big house perfect for family
$514,477
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are an open space on the ground floor. A large li…
$523,600
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 187 m²
We are pleased to present a functional free-standing house located in the district of Kraków…
$475,271
6 bedroom house in Pogorska Wola, Poland
6 bedroom house
Pogorska Wola, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale, a beautiful detached house with a large garden, garage and workshop on a plot of 1…
$213,376
6 bedroom house in Kobylany, Poland
6 bedroom house
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
$339,737
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 265 m²
For sale a spacious and functional house with a total area of 265 m2, located in a prestigio…
$659,289
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 70 m²
Kraków Witkowice, Bibicka Street
$367,673
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 200 m²
We present for sale a house in the twin building with a total area of approx. 200 m2 located…
$661,937
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Okocim, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Okocim, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot of land for sale with an area of 1.03HA! On its premises there is a one-story house …
$104,502
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cholerzyn, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cholerzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
1. HOUSE DESCRIPTION The houses are located just about 200 metres from the lake in Choler…
$198,155
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakopane, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakopane, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO STYLISH PROPERTY WITH A VIE…
$948,196
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 240 m²
We are pleased to present a unique offer of sale of a free-standing house located on Pylna S…
Price on request
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 378 m²
We present for sale a single-family house, a two-local house located in Płaszów at Przewoż i…
$1,15M
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 310 m²
We have the opportunity to present you an offer of home to sell in the model of an investmen…
$896,434
House in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
House
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 352 m²
We are delighted to present you a unique house with an area of 352,14 m2 and built in 2022. …
$1,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pisary, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pisary, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house in excellent condition, located in the buffer zone of Krakow's va…
$543,274
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
MNIKÓW FREESTANDING HOUSE - near Kraków INVESTMENT: The estate consists of six detached …
$214,816
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 1 521 m²
15 arwa plot under your house in Krakow Hungary
$65,929
House in Balice, Poland
House
Balice, Poland
Area 108 m²
Houses at LESKA, II STAP OF INVESTMENT in Balice, Jurajska Street
$256,831
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed house is an open space on the ground floor. A large livi…
$524,756
