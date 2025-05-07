Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Murowana Goslina
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Murowana Goslina, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Murowana Goslina, Poland
House
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Area 470 m²
You'll feel... at home from the door. Our property radiates heat and extraordinary energy. I…
$364,860
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Murowana Goslina, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go