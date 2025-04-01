Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Pobiedziska
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Biskupice, Poland
House
Biskupice, Poland
Area 138 m²
Key property information:
$201,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Zlotniczki, Poland
House
Zlotniczki, Poland
Area 472 m²
Welcome to. get acquainted with the offer of house sales in the development state on a large…
$230,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Glowna, Poland
House
Glowna, Poland
Area 200 m²
Home in Passive Energy Characteristics – Oasis for Family and Business What? Ideal property …
$253,977
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Czachurki, Poland
House
Czachurki, Poland
Area 183 m²
Are you looking for peace and quiet from the city noise? Are you a lover of nature's proximi…
$388,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Pobiedziska, Poland
House
Pobiedziska, Poland
Area 168 m²
Sell modern, single-family free-standing house located in Pobiedziska (Letnisko) at Owsiana Street
$362,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes