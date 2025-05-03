Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
360
Warsaw
226
Greater Poland Voivodeship
208
Łódź Voivodeship
118
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$198,073
Cottage 4 rooms in Rosnowo, Poland
Cottage 4 rooms
Rosnowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a unique house for sale in the picturesque village of Rosnowo. This 132 m2…
Price on request
Agency
Multiekspert
Languages
Polski
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
House in the area of forest and orchard, 15 km from the sea, rural environment with 20 min. …
$672,917
Private seller
Languages
Polski
Villa 5 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Classic house: the ground floor is in turn entering the house – a hall with a dressing room …
$1,34M
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a modern house of about 280 m² in a prestigious part of Warsaw, next to Rezerwat…
$1,19M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
3 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
House for sale in a quiet part of Łomianki Dolne, in a gated community near green areas and …
$393,629
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale new modern house 220 m² in Warsaw, Wilanów, near Ursynów. The house in the basic fi…
Price on request
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a spacious detached house of 330 m² on a plot of 720 m² in the Marysin Wawerski …
$713,288
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious 7-room house in the prestigious Wilanów district is for sale. The building is loc…
$924,632
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room house in Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
For sale a spacious free-standing house with an area of 148.15 m2, located in the picturesqu…
$219,309
House in Lubasz, Poland
House
Lubasz, Poland
Area 96 m²
You like – home over the Jesus!!!
$131,423
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
The building is only four segments. Each of them is three storeys. We can offer two of the d…
Price on request
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
We offer a spacious, free-standing house with a beautiful garden, located on 1 Kossaka Stree…
$245,140
6 room house in Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 6
Goeste Real Estate Agency offers for sale a modern house located only 30 minutes by car from…
$408,911
House in Kozieglowy, Poland
House
Kozieglowy, Poland
Area 220 m²
Ladies and gentlemen, It is my pleasure to present to you a 1980 free-standing house in Kozi…
$369,827
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed house is an open space on the ground floor. A large livi…
$524,756
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a cozy house with a total area of ​​50 m², located in a picturesque district of …
$213,511
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
House in Daszewice, Poland
House
Daszewice, Poland
Area 166 m²
An exceptional, residential, ground-floor free-standing house from 2021 in Dashevice, locate…
$381,891
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
Real estate agency Warszawa GOESTE presents a modern house in twin buildings, located on pic…
$330,642
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 240 m²
Looking for a dream home in Poznań or nearby? This 2016 home in Transfiguration could be wha…
$394,796
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 300 m²
House in Stara Miłosna – comfortable, well-maintained, close to the forest, with quick acces…
$481,709
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a single-storey house of 250 m², located on a plot of 1800 m² in the Wawer distr…
$781,174
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, only 20 km from Warsa…
$236,958
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
House in Jankowice, Poland
House
Jankowice, Poland
Area 220 m²
Sale of a free-standing house in the Church Cerad
$314,731
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Wierzchy, Poland
House
Wierzchy, Poland
Area 140 m²
For sale a house of over 140 m2 – Wierzchy, municipality of Gizałki, area of 3,000m2. We off…
$158,024
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Dachowa, Poland
House
Dachowa, Poland
Area 182 m²
Comfortable and modern house in convenient location
$392,426
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Warsaw Wawer Las, Poprawna Street. For sale: detached 5-room house with a plot of 750 sq.m. …
$719,472
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a segment in Warsaw's Białołęka district. An ideal place for green lovers who value …
$473,693
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Bakowka, Poland
5 bedroom house
Bakowka, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
ABOUT INVESTMENTS A complex of single-family houses in a two-storey building with modern arc…
$297,088
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Jankowo Dolne, Poland
House
Jankowo Dolne, Poland
Area 115 m²
Live in a beautiful house in a twin building on the prestigious Nature Settlement in Janków …
$139,324
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

