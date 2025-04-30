Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Krakow, Poland

26 properties total found
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 1 521 m²
$66,372
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 300 m²
House with garden Kraków – Kliny Borkowskie
$445,146
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 327 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of home with great potential!
$746,353
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 187 m²
We are pleased to present a functional free-standing house located in the district of Kraków…
$478,466
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 378 m²
Price on request
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 70 m²
Kraków Witkowice, Bibicka Street
$370,511
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed house is an open space on the ground floor. A large livi…
$524,756
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present a beautiful house for sale with a 305 m2 usable area located on a …
$477,840
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 271 m²
It is my great pleasure to present you a unique offer of a free-standing house in Skotniki. …
$666,120
3 bedroom house in Krakow, Poland
3 bedroom house
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
detached houses in Mników - near Kraków WE ALSO OFFER TURNKEY FINISHING - WITH OUR ARCHIT…
$211,864
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 265 m²
For sale a spacious and functional house with a total area of 265 m2, located in a prestigio…
$663,721
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 240 m²
We are pleased to present a unique offer of sale of a free-standing house located on Pylna S…
Price on request
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 157 m²
For sale a free-standing house in a raw closed state, located in a quiet and green part of K…
$191,919
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 200 m²
We present for sale a house in the twin building with a total area of approx. 200 m2 located…
$666,387
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
MNIKÓW FREESTANDING HOUSE - near Kraków INVESTMENT: The estate consists of six detached …
$214,816
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 378 m²
We present for sale a single-family house, a two-local house located in Płaszów at Przewoż i…
$1,16M
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 1 521 m²
15 arwa plot under your house in Krakow Hungary
$66,206
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 283 m²
Home for sale Kraków – Zwierzyniec / Wola Justowska Sawickie
$1,06M
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 161 m²
Building in Kraków, Łukasiewicza Street. Corner building in twin building with a useful area…
$586,420
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 220 m²
Ready business – home with 6 apartments for rent | Kraków – Nowa Huta
$466,471
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 290 m²
We present to you a free-standing single-family house in an attractive location – Wiosenna S…
Price on request
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 340 m²
✨ A house of fairy tales – a unique property at Jan Brzechwy Street in Krakow! ✨Do you dream…
$666,120
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 341 m²
We are pleased to present a modern house in the prestigious district of Krakow
$1,84M
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 310 m²
We have the opportunity to present you an offer of home to sell in the model of an investmen…
$903,354
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are an open space on the ground floor. A large li…
$523,600
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 225 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of a spacious two-storey single-family house locate…
$311,602
Properties features in Krakow, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
