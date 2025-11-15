Show property on map Show properties list
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
200 meters to the PKP Grochów stationModern and minimalist architectureApartments with a wid…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 5
200 meters to the PKP Grochów stationModern and minimalist architectureApartments with a wid…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/2
FINISHED HOUSES ARE WAITING FOR NEW OWNERS. ELEGANT ESTATE IN A GREEN NEIGHBORHOOD. WELL-KEP…
$380,391
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
WE WELCOME - we are starting an estate with only three units - two levels, a garden and a pa…
$142,073
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Milanowek, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Milanowek, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
For sale a two-level apartment from 2019 at Milanówka Center.Apartment 80.6m2 located on the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment in a renovated townhouse close to Old Town Cracow. The flat is three rooms. Living…
$285,006
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Pruszkow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/7
Pruszków os. "New Town of Pruszków" - Mechanics Square - for sale unique, modernly finished,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
An extraordinary apartment with a roof terrace for sale, located in the most prestigious dis…
$289,498
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec, close to Warsaw WELCOME - we start an in…
$142,073
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 5
RESERVED 200 meters to PKP Grochów stationModern and minimalist architectureApartments with …
Price on request
Leave a request

