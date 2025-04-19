Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Konstancin Jeziorna
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
6 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful modern house for sale in the center of Konstancin-Jeziorna 7 roomsThe house is loc…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
$960,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Продается шикарный дом в Варшаве с большим участком земли Konstancin-Jeziorna. Дом построен …
$2,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
$949,946
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes