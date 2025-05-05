Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Czerwonak, Poland

7 properties total found
House in Kicin, Poland
House
Kicin, Poland
Area 300 m²
Attractive LOCATION HOME ON RESIDENCE
$1,17M
House in Kozieglowy, Poland
House
Kozieglowy, Poland
Area 220 m²
Ladies and gentlemen, It is my pleasure to present to you a 1980 free-standing house in Kozi…
$370,658
House in Czerwonak, Poland
House
Czerwonak, Poland
Area 85 m²
Looking for a home in a unique location, surrounded by greenery, but in the close vicinity o…
$198,885
House in Mielno, Poland
House
Mielno, Poland
Area 328 m²
I invite you to look at the house in an interesting location – close to the forest and at th…
$262,127
House in Czerwonak, Poland
House
Czerwonak, Poland
Area 85 m²
Looking for a home in a unique location, surrounded by greenery, but in the close vicinity o…
$198,051
House in Kicin, Poland
House
Kicin, Poland
Area 315 m²
For sale a free-standing house of 260 m2. In addition, there is an economic building adapted…
$489,833
House in Bolechowo, Poland
House
Bolechowo, Poland
Area 195 m²
Your dream house on the edge of the Green Forest – spacious, ecological and full of possibilities
$436,878
Properties features in gmina Czerwonak, Poland

