Houses for sale in gmina Raszyn, Poland

15 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, only 20 km from Warsa…
$242,166
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom house in Falenty, Poland
3 bedroom house
Falenty, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
66 energy-efficient mini houses that - despite their economical square meters - hide modern …
$230,167
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
4 bedroom house in Jaworowa, Poland
4 bedroom house
Jaworowa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious segment for sale in Raszyn. Usable area: 143.91 m²Total area: 159.98 m² The groun…
$335,414
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Janki, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Janki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Przytulne Janki II is the second stage of an intimate estate of semi-detached and semi-detac…
$246,453
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Laszczki, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Laszczki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome - semi-detached house for sale This is the second phase of the housing estate. Co…
$304,388
3 bedroom house in Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
3 bedroom house
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/3
An intimate, closed estate of terraced houses located in Dawidy Bankowe, at the intersection…
$240,687
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom house in Falenty Duze, Poland
2 bedroom house
Falenty Duze, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
A new complex of houses and apartments of 59m2-81.32m2, being built on the outskirts of Wars…
$135,919
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
WELCOME - the houses of this phase are already practically finished. The next stage is comi…
$263,502
