Houses for sale in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

Duplex 4 bedrooms in Stefanowo, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Stefanowo, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$198,073
6 room house in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
6 room house
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
New project in a great location, just 17 km from the center of Warsaw, on the border of Pias…
$389,569
3 bedroom house in Stefanowo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Stefanowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
An intimate housing estate with great potential, that combines the charm of a quiet area wit…
$202,280
3 bedroom house in Nowa Wola, Poland
3 bedroom house
Nowa Wola, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/2
!!! To buy this house, you do not need to get an additional permit!!!The house/townhouse wit…
$343,107
