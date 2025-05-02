Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lubon, Poland

6 properties total found
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 152 m²
For sale functional and well-maintained free-standing house – Luboń, ul. Akacywa I have the …
$317,151
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 154 m²
A SALE OF THE HOUSE FREEDOM IN THE LUBLE OF KNOWLEDGE! For sale we offer a free-standing, gr…
$290,964
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 258 m²
I am pleased to present to you a unique offer of selling a spacious free-standing house loca…
$447,026
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 823 m²
Location: Luboń Site area: 2413 m2 Apartment area: 258,1 m2 + garage 42.7 m2 Area of commerc…
$1,29M
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 160 m²
FOR SALE OF THE HOUSE FREEDOM IN LUBON AT UL. OF WHICH – IDEAL FOR ONE OR TWO FAMILY
$198,120
House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 129 m²
The house is located in the village of Luboń, in the Otulin of Wielkopolska National Park. I…
$210,435
