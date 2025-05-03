Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Poland

15 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is a project of a modern single-storey house that stands out from its sur…
$519,508
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW. READY JUNE/JULY 2024 Plot 530m…
$284,595
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Poznan, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The house   near Poznan. This residential complex is an ideal place for those who want to …
$261,557
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sedziszow, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sedziszow, Poland
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-story service and residential building with a plot of 1800 m2 in Sędziszów in…
$643,114
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
MANOR-STYLE HOUSE FOR SALE. 6-ROOM HOUSE ON THE BORDER OF WARSAW URSYNÓW OAND ZGORZAŁA. CLOS…
$410,555
6 bedroom house in Pogorska Wola, Poland
6 bedroom house
Pogorska Wola, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale, a beautiful detached house with a large garden, garage and workshop on a plot of 1…
$213,376
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, REFINED IN EVERY DETAIL. LARGE, WELL-KEPT GARDEN, GARAGE FOR FOUR CARS, IN …
$631,811
6 bedroom house in Kobylany, Poland
6 bedroom house
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
$339,737
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present a beautiful house for sale with a 305 m2 usable area located on a …
$477,840
