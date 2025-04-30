Houses for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
TOP TOP
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$198,073
Villa 5 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
UP UP
Villa 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Classic house: the ground floor is in turn entering the house – a hall with a dressing room …
$1,34M
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale, located in Łomianki on Kolejowa street. The house is located on a plot of 11…
$342,943
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
House for sale in the Żoliborz Oficerski area, located on Kaniowska Street, next to the park…
$1,09M
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 150 m²
For sale a free-standing house, located on a 1690 metre rectangular plot
$424,507
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
This is an enclave of 6 detached villas in Green Wilanów. Exceptionally large plots of 1120 …
$1,20M
6 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
6 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
Warsaw Wawer, ul. Kombajnistów. House (Semi-detached) for sale for PLN 1,400,000 A semi-deta…
$338,170
4 room house in Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a house for major repairs with a total area of ​​125 m², living space - 95 m². O…
$372,973
3 room house in Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale house 70 m² for major renovation in Warsaw, Białołęka Dworska. The plot of 542 m² i…
$153,469
8 room house in Warsaw, Poland
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a single-family house in Warsaw's Gołąbkach, Ursus district. The total area of ​…
$708,009
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
A new housing estate has been commissioned. - 5 minutes (2.4 km) from Plac Vogla / 10 minute…
$460,002
Villa 6 bedrooms in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 6 bedrooms
Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
These are ideal residences, refined in every detail. Modern, modernist style, attentive fini…
$1,37M
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 179 m²
A spacious segment with great potential in a prestigious area, next to numerous diplomatic i…
$721,314
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bobrowiec, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bobrowiec, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Last House in this Project! Estate of terraced houses. The houses comprise three storeys.…
$254,083
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale spacious house of 200 m² in Warsaw, Ursynów, in the Pyry district, on a plot of 117…
$753,282
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a corner twin house of 300 m², suitable for running a business, with a parking l…
$713,878
8 room house in Warsaw, Poland
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
The house, built in the 30s (1936), rebuilt, retained its modernist character. Made of brick…
$2,46M
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
The house is very warm, about 200 sq.m., plot 667 sq.m. Ground floor: living room with kitch…
$520,414
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mysiadlo, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The proposed house is two storeys. On the ground floor we have a living room of over 40m2, a…
$345,997
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 246 m²
I offer for sale a freestanding single-family house with interesting architecture, planted o…
$526,292
3 bedroom house in Przypki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Przypki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
The homestead is located in Pshivki near Tarchin. The advertisement concerns an apartment in…
$217,643
3 bedroom house in Opacz Mala, Poland
3 bedroom house
Opacz Mala, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
New complex of houses up to 250 m2 with a garage built in Michatowice near Warsaw Cosy atmos…
$371,017
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
NEW PROJECT - semi-detached houses in a classic, elegant style. The house is 149m2, where…
$401,596
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 297 m²
Free-standing house 297m2 on a closed estate with a well-maintained garden
$1,60M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Blonie, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Kameralna Residence is a unique investment located in Warsaw's Wawer district. Its convenien…
$359,219
3 bedroom house in Tarczyn, Poland
3 bedroom house
Tarczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located in Pshivki, near Tarchin. The houses were put into operation, which are…
$198,439
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a modern townhouse style house located in a gated community in Marki on Wileńska…
$404,088
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 256 m²
Imagine that you live in a great place – the center of the district and at the same time clo…
$494,234
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are spacious, modernist blocks. Underground garag…
$881,732
