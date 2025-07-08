Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Komorniki, Poland

4 properties total found
House in Wiry, Poland
House
Wiry, Poland
Area 140 m²
For sale: Free-standing house for renovation in Wirach – large plot of 1241 m2 Location: Wir…
$247,178
House in Plewiska, Poland
House
Plewiska, Poland
Area 116 m²
I recommend buying a house located in Plewiski, adjacent to the power station. This location…
$430,478
House in Leczyca, Poland
House
Leczyca, Poland
Area 128 m²
For sale a free-standing house with FOTOWOLTAIKA, in Łódź, Greater Poland with a beautiful garden
$333,273
House in Komorniki, Poland
House
Komorniki, Poland
Area 76 m²
I offer four- and five-room houses ranging from 85.23 m2 to 104.86 m2. Individual interior t…
$163,473
