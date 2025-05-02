Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Dopiewo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Dopiewiec, Poland
House
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 150 m²
Looking for a comfortable home with space for the whole family in a quiet area? Or are you l…
$309,463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Paledzie, Poland
House
Paledzie, Poland
Area 863 m²
Good morning! I invite you to take a look at the offer of sale of plot of 863 m2, at Olszyno…
$97,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Dopiewiec, Poland
House
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 213 m²
Single family home Usage area: 314 m2 Year of construction: 1969 Description: Location: The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
6 room house in Skorzewo, Poland
6 room house
Skorzewo, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 221 m²
For sale house in Skórzew – ideal location and space
$447,026
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Wieckowice, Poland
House
Wieckowice, Poland
Area 774 m²
Property with a pond and three buildings and a gazebo at 4 Przylesie Street in Drwęsa (Dopie…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Dopiewo, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go