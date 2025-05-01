Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Swarzedz
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Swarzedz, Poland

8 properties total found
House in Kobylnica, Poland
House
Kobylnica, Poland
Area 210 m²
I would like to present an offer of an extremely spacious house located on a large plot!
$190,185
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kruszewnia, Poland
House
Kruszewnia, Poland
Area 61 m²
Modern houses with additional floor area – Husarski Settlement, Swarzędz-Kruszewskia ul. Bialowieska
$179,869
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Lowecin, Poland
House
Lowecin, Poland
Area 102 m²
A large area of apartments and their functional layout will provide comfort, which will be p…
$213,991
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gruszczyn, Poland
House
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 3 000 m²
It's a special offer! House in a state to finish, by the Lake – 15 minutes from Rond Środek!
$821,974
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gortatowo, Poland
House
Gortatowo, Poland
Area 96 m²
$182,514
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gruszczyn, Poland
House
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 180 m²
House in Gruszczyn for sale!!! The house is located on Łąkowa Street in Gruszczyno, Subpozna…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gortatowo, Poland
House
Gortatowo, Poland
Area 84 m²
For sale a separate premises in a two-local single-family house (two separate perpetual book…
$224,836
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gruszczyn, Poland
House
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 139 m²
For sale a unique single-family house in the twin building located in Gruszczyna, at Wierzbo…
$365,028
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

