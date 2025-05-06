Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

21 property total found
House in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
House
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Area 109 m²
LOCATION: Tarnowo Podgórne is a commune town, the seat of one of the richest and best munici…
$352,963
House in Lusowko, Poland
House
Lusowko, Poland
Area 109 m²
House in development state in Rozalin Settlement in Lusówek
$224,468
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 200 m²
I invite you to get acquainted with the unique offer of a house located in Przeźmierów 10 km…
$475,905
House in Baranowo, Poland
House
Baranowo, Poland
Area 350 m²
The Real Estate Office presents an eight-room house for sale!
$343,445
House in Sieroslaw, Poland
House
Sieroslaw, Poland
Area 400 m²
Rod “Leśna Polana” – Bukowska 440
Price on request
House in Jankowice, Poland
House
Jankowice, Poland
Area 220 m²
Sale of a free-standing house in the Church Cerad
$315,948
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 147 m²
We present to you a unique single-family house in a twin building located in the very centre…
$359,573
House in Otowo, Poland
House
Otowo, Poland
Area 35 m²
Site 450m2 per ROD Otovo with 35m2 wooden house with antresol, terrace and balcony with sout…
$84,605
House in Chyby, Poland
House
Chyby, Poland
Area 160 m²
I would like to introduce to you the offer of a free-standing ground floor house on the Gree…
Price on request
House in Sieroslaw, Poland
House
Sieroslaw, Poland
Area 74 m²
Practically new modern segment from 2021. Area of 74.07 m2 + attic to be adapted on the sett…
Price on request
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 215 m²
FOR THE SALE OF VERY NICE ENERGY SAVING (PHOTOLTAIC PANELS) HOUSE IN THE STRIKE STRUCTURE Ho…
$343,445
House in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
House
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Area 150 m²
Off-market offer
$289,509
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 446 m²
For sale a unique, spacious house with great potential, located in the heart of Przemierov –…
$475,905
House in Lusowko, Poland
House
Lusowko, Poland
Area 169 m²
For sale, a modern house in a 169m2 twin building located in the picturesque Lusik, located …
$339,743
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 200 m²
A VERY FUNCTIONAL HOUSE IN THE STORM
$290,566
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 240 m²
Looking for a dream home in Poznań or nearby? This 2016 home in Transfiguration could be wha…
$396,323
House in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
House
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Area 5 495 m²
For sale attractive construction and investment plot in Tarnów Podgórny
$660,979
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 210 m²
Functional house in twin building + cottage
$251,023
House in Sieroslaw, Poland
House
Sieroslaw, Poland
Area 165 m²
You won't even feel this house is twin – it's so comfortable to be next to the garage! The n…
Price on request
House in Sieroslaw, Poland
House
Sieroslaw, Poland
Area 137 m²
Half of the modern two-local house in Sierosław. The primary market, the development state. …
$250,908
House in Lusowko, Poland
House
Lusowko, Poland
Area 168 m²
For sale a comfortable, spacious, climatic and comfortable single-family house
$436,246
Properties features in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

