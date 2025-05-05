Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Poznan, Poland

47 properties total found
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 123 m²
Modern houses with two-storey apartments in the intimate part of Kiekrz
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 450 m²
Exceptional residence with a total area of approx. 450 m2 in residential location. We are pl…
$660,351
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 179 m²
This charming house located on Strzeszyn in Poznań delights with its charm and functionality…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room house in Poznan, Poland
2 room house
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
LOCATION: The property is located in one of the most desirable areas of Poznań – Sołacz. Thi…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 203 m²
SLIM HOUSE – is a complement to the private building on the single-family estate in Winograd…
$684,124
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 194 m²
Spacious house with swimming pool and recreation area in prestigious Moravian district – Łys…
$396,211
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 236 m²
The house is located in Poznań, on Morasko Street. There's a border with Dry Forest nearby. …
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room house in Poznan, Poland
4 room house
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
For sale a comfortable 4-room apartment in premium class with its own extensive garden and a…
$361,872
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 180 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer of a comfortable home with a hig…
$664,722
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 225 m²
In the sale of a free-standing house of 225m2, on a plot of 1624m2 and an additional stand-a…
$895,436
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
7 bedroom house in Poznan, Poland
7 bedroom house
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
?? A CORNER OF PARADISE IN THE HEART OF POLAND ??‍♂️? Welcome to the world of endless possib…
Price on request
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 254 m²
For sale spacious house – twin half in Poznań, Fabianowo district, with garage and garden
$422,361
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 208 m²
Single-family house – comfort and space close to Poznań
$330,176
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 230 m²
A free-standing two-story house from 1997 located on a land plot of 906 m2 on Gryfińska Stre…
$422,625
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 234 m²
It invites you to a unique property surrounded by meadows, among single-family buildings loc…
$1,03M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 137 m²
A new, dual house ready to be surrounded!
$338,100
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 166 m²
The house located on Orkana Street in Poznań is an excellent proposition for those looking f…
$237,462
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 801 m²
I recommend an 801m2 plot located in Poznań at 7 Zemborzycka Street. Property with the possi…
$109,618
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 127 m²
For sale, the ground floor house in Poznań – Umultowo, Naramowicka Street
$377,193
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 310 m²
I would like to present you an offer of a unique free-standing house with an independent 70-…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 2 940 m²
Today I have the pleasure to offer a plot of 2940 m2 which has a front of 25 meters, and is …
$198,105
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 65 m²
Big potential, a construction site with a small house
$268,103
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 250 m²
Home for sale
$515,074
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 660 m²
OFFER
$763,366
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 160 m²
I recommend for sale a free-standing house – a type of cube, with a large garden, a utility …
$396,211
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

