  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
8
Warsaw
7
Łódź Voivodeship
11
Lodz
10
25 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Furnished apartment for sale. In this project we have more apartments of different square m…
$105,469
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
For sale a completely furnished studio apartment with an area of ​​​​almost 34 m2, on the 7t…
$113,598
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Apartment in developer condition. We have more apartments in this project, if you are intere…
$76,499
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
Linde Ré Sidence II is a cozy building with 58 apartments. Both comfortable apartments with …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
Linde Ré Sidence II is a cozy building with 58 apartments. Both comfortable apartments with …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wielun, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio flat for sale in the city centre of Lodz. Size 31.18 m2 Facing North Floor: 1st floor…
$91,142
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room studio apartment in Gdynia, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Advantages: Modern studio in the recently created exclusive investment “Bank Polski 1929” in…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Linde Ré Sidence II is a cozy building with 58 apartments. Both comfortable apartments with …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Apartment in developer condition. We have more apartments in this project, if you are intere…
$85,753
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 room studio apartment in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Modern studio with a large kitchen – perfect location! For sale comfortable studio type apar…
$156,707
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Hello! I have a nice studio for sale with a garden area. It is developer standard. Size: 32m…
$94,841
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
For sale a studio apartment with an area of ​​24 m2 at ul. Kilińskiego 33 in Łódź. Apartment…
$95,105
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Furnished studio apartment for sale. In this project we have more apartments of different s…
$103,094
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 room Studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room Studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Advantages: Apartment located 3 min walk from Marina Yachtova in a quiet part of Śródmieście…
$190,945
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Apartment in developer condition with garden. We have more apartments in this project, if yo…
$105,672
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Krakow, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
A TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT IN A REVITALISED, ELEGANT BUILDING in the centre of Krakow. Flat …
$216,199
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Brief: Warsaw | Restored townhouse | Unique climate with history An apartment of exceptional…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
For sale chamber, cozy and functional studio located in the center. Apartment fully equipped…
$150,123
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Furnished apartment for sale. In this project we have more apartments of different square m…
$110,956
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
Linde Ré Sidence II is a cozy building with 58 apartments. Both comfortable apartments with …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Furnished apartment for sale. In this project we have more apartments of different square m…
$103,030
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
200 meters to the PKP Grochów stationModern and minimalist architectureApartments with a wid…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

