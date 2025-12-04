  1. Realting.com
  Poland
  New houses

New Build Houses in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
8
Greater Poland Voivodeship
3
Warsaw
4
Poznań County
3
Townhouse Lusowo
Townhouse Lusowo
Townhouse Lusowo
Lusowo, Poland
from
$243,930
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Radzymin, Poland
from
$144,421
Number of floors 2
The Mieszka I complex is a new investment located in Radzymin (20 km from the center of Warsaw). The new apartments will be located in 16 single-family, semi-detached terraced houses. The offer includes apartments ranging from 69 to 120 m2. The project will be completed with the necessary in…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Warsaw, Poland
from
$168,592
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
We invite you to purchase an apartment in a modern investment located at Wołoska/Marynarska Street, opposite Westfield Mokotów. The area combines the functional modernity of Służewiec with the proximity of parks and urban attractions of Old Mokotów. Investment advantages: • Public recrea…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Warsaw, Poland
from
$165,451
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with support from the – Agency Without PCC tax! No commission Agencies. 2026 4Q due date.   Prices: 653,000 zł - 2,579,000 zł Minimalist house with 86 apartments of different sizes – from 26 to 139 sq.m. and layouts from 1 to 5 ro…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
$400,054
Number of floors 2
Area 147–148 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION. Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing …
Agency
James House
Leave a request
Cottage village Homes in Radzewo
Cottage village Homes in Radzewo
Cottage village Homes in Radzewo
Cottage village Homes in Radzewo
Cottage village Homes in Radzewo
Cottage village Homes in Radzewo
Radzewo, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region) Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m² Status: Completed – Ready to move in ✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It’s an excellent option for those who…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Leave a request
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Slomin, Poland
from
$235,303
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
BUYER DOES NOT PAY COMMISSION! We invite you to buy a house in a new investment near Warsaw. Modern, carefully designed sectional houses, providing comfort and privacy for the whole family. Offer Perfect for those who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with comf…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Laszczki, Poland
from
$302,777
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
1 house left for sale. (There are 13 houses in the complex). Comfortable house with 3 bedrooms, a large living room, a garage and a plot of 350 m2 house - 122 m2; plot - 350 m2 Delivery - December 2024 Residential complex Spring Park – This is a combination of excellent location an…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Cottage village New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Rabowice, Poland
from
$162,732
VAT
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
A modern, intimate development of 26 homes located in a quiet, green area of Rabowice. It’s an excellent choice for those who value peace and privacy while staying within easy reach of Poznań. Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind and comes with a private garden, of…
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Leave a request
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
from
$207,764
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
The investment is located in Grodzisk Mazowiecki. Consists of two semi-detached semi-detached houses. All houses have a usable area of ​​109 m2, have their own garage and plot.
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Warsaw, Poland
from
$134,459
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Wola is a modern and self-sufficient district of Warsaw, full of life and attractions. The proposed investment is distinguished by its original architectural design in the shape of a cascading block. The higher part of the building, the characteristic tower, which is a symbol of modernity…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
