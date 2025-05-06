Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Piastow, Poland

3 properties total found
6 room house in Piastow, Poland
6 room house
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/1
A spacious detached house in Piastów is for sale, located on a quiet and well-kept street ne…
$526,139
Close
6 room house in Piastow, Poland
6 room house
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a functional detached house with great potential, located on a plot of 558 m² in…
$357,446
Close
Cottage in Piastow, Poland
Cottage
Piastow, Poland
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 4
Piast ó w, p ó Łnocna part of the city – For sale a four -storey residential and service bui…
Price on request
Close
