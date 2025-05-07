Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Kornik, Poland

8 properties total found
House in Radzewo, Poland
House
Radzewo, Poland
Area 197 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a free-standing house on a large plot…
$165,662
House in Blazejewo, Poland
House
Blazejewo, Poland
Area 110 m²
FOR SALE A beautiful idyllic house located in Błażejewo, in the municipality of Kórnik, just…
$256,195
House in Kornik, Poland
House
Kornik, Poland
Area 205 m²
For sale a large apartment house with an office in Kórnik, just 15 minutes away from :Poznania
$330,225
House in Blazejewo, Poland
House
Blazejewo, Poland
Area 70 m²
Offer of house with plot in Błażejewo – Przylesie Settlement
$171,590
House in Dachowa, Poland
House
Dachowa, Poland
Area 182 m²
Comfortable and modern house in convenient location
$393,944
House in Radzewo, Poland
House
Radzewo, Poland
Area 144 m²
I would like to present an offer of a free-standing house in Radzewo, Poznań
$356,929
House in Blazejewo, Poland
House
Blazejewo, Poland
Area 74 m²
I recommend the offer of a new, partially finished house in a private building with an area …
$153,083
House in Robakowo, Poland
House
Robakowo, Poland
Area 225 m²
I invite you to get acquainted with the unique offer of selling an elegant free-standing hou…
$1,06M
