  Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
815
Warsaw
798
Łódź Voivodeship
149
Greater Poland Voivodeship
186
Apartment Delete
1 356 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent a very attractive apartment in Ursynów. The property is located in a gated, secured…
$1,193
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/10
Spacious studio with a bedroom alcove, separate kitchen and bathroom. Exit to the balcony fr…
$1,032
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/6
Warsaw Bemowo, st. Lazurowa. Apartment for rent for PLN 3,400. For rent a new, high-standard…
$889
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
Warsaw Bielany Piaski, st. Zgrupowania AK "Żyrafa". 2-room apartment for rent for 2700 PLN. …
$671
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment for rent, located in Białołęka at Kąty Grodziskie Street. Description The property…
$794
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
It is located in the very centre of the city, in the district of Wola Mirów, on Żelazna Stre…
$737
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 9
Beautiful and modern studio apartments for rent in the center of Warsaw ul. Dubois.We presen…
$1,198
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Warsaw Mokotów, ul. Jarosława Dąbrowskiego. Apartment for rent for PLN 7,500. Three-room apa…
$1,804
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/9
For rent a very attractive apartment in Powiśle. This district has a lot to offer residents …
$1,071
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/11
APARTMENT FOR RENT - WOLA - WARSAW If you are looking for a small apartment in the center of…
$1,200
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
I offer for rent a 2-room apartment with an area of ​​52 m2, located at ul. Astronautów in W…
$784
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/5
I offer for rent a studio apartment with an area of ​​20 m², in a renovated tenement house a…
$665
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 7/8
For rent a modern, freshly renovated apartment with a 63-meter terrace, located in Warsaw's …
$928
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/4
A spacious apartment of 128 m² for rent near the Kabacki Forest Are you looking for a comfor…
$2,088
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 9
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartments for rent in the center of Warsaw ul. Dubois.We present a new …
$1,688
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
FURNISHED APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF MOKOTOW! Furnished 3-room apartment | Ksawerów | Functio…
$1,451
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
I offer for rent a quiet, sunny apartment consisting of 3 separate rooms, a separate, bright…
$928
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent sunny, quiet apartment on Trakt Lubelski Street, Warsaw Wawer. 2 rooms, bright kitc…
$743
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
A renovated and functionally equipped 2-room apartment of 42.7 m² is for rent. - A separate …
$806
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
The comfortable and aesthetically furnished apartment covers an area of ​​26 sq m. It has it…
$1,142
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 10
A clean apartment for rent with an area of ​​53.8 m2, located on the ground floor in a build…
$1,041
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/4
Are you looking for an attractive apartment for rent in a great location?Be sure to read thi…
$642
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/4
Warsaw Ochota, st. Antoniego Solariego. Apartment for rent for 7,500 PLN Beautiful 3-room 10…
$1,921
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/5
Modern 3-room apartment in the SOHO investment, Praga-Południe PROPERTY PRESENTATION We are …
$1,703
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/4
For rent immediately a two-room apartment with an area of ​​approx. 45 m2, located on the th…
$903
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/4
Be the first tenant! Welcome to the offer of renting a 2-room, functionally furnished apartm…
$762
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
I offer for rent a 2-room apartment with an area of ​​35m2 with a balcony, located on Kobiel…
$600
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
Two-room apartment with an area of ​​58 m2 for rent. The premises are located in a guarded, …
$646
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
5 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/6
ELEGANT APARTMENTS WITH A TOUCH OF CLASS IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AREA OF OLD MOKOTÓW Luxurious 22…
$4,874
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/5
I am pleased to present you the offer of renting a unique apartment in the center of Warsaw …
$2,648
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages:
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

