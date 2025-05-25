Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Piaseczno
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Piaseczno, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious segment in Piaseczno, Granitowa Street, with an area of ​​204 m², rec…
$309,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
A cozy and warm house designed by architects. It is located in a garden with rhododendrons, …
$714,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
A segment in Piaseczno at ul. Kwitnąca Grusza (on the border of Piaseczno and Józefosław). T…
$227,885
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
7 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a spacious house with a cozy atmosphere and the possibility of adapting it into …
$523,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
8 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
8 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale fully furnished and equipped house in Chylice, near the border with Konstancin-Jezi…
$908,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a house with a total area of ​​429 m², located on a plot of 1600 m². The house h…
$945,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go