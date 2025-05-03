Show property on map Show properties list
6 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
6 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Segment of a house in Marki, a town near Warsaw The whole house consists of 3 floors, the l…
$1,823
per month
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
A historic villa from the 1920s is for rent, located near the Royal Train and Łazienki Króle…
$17,091
per month
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 260 m²
Safe house with a garden for rent at a secluded closed housing estate in Stary Imielin
$2,765
per month
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 207 m²
I offer for rent under business activity 3 storey house of 207 sqm located on a plot of 1034…
$2,634
per month
2 bedroom house in Zabki, Poland
2 bedroom house
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
For rent: 3-room apartment in Ząbkach. Spacious, comfortable, new 3-room apartment with a t…
$1,161
per month
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
New detached house - ideal for a family or company. Location: Warsaw Ursynów Jeziorki Połudn…
$2,921
per month
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 170 m²
Offer to rent a single-family house in the building of a private midwife in the closed settl…
$3,424
per month
6 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
6 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
An ideal 7-room house for rent (Bliźniak). Great location in Mokotowie on ul. Wita Stwosza, …
$3,455
per month
House in Goleczewo, Poland
House
Goleczewo, Poland
Area 330 m²
Offer of a house for rent in Golęczewo, Suchy Las commune, approx. 20 km from Poznań. A deta…
$2,502
per month
3 bedroom house in Wiazowna, Poland
3 bedroom house
Wiazowna, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
House for rent in Wiązowna. High standard, ergonomic room layout, ideal location away from …
$2,065
per month
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 140 m²
We offer for rent segment 3 - storey in the guarded estate of new houses.
$2,581
per month
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 240 m²
For rent a house of 240 m2 in Wilanów, Warsaw, on Queen Marysieńka Street
$2,791
per month
500sqm*House next to the Wistula river*To be finished*High Standard in Krakow, Poland
500sqm*House next to the Wistula river*To be finished*High Standard
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present you a unique building designed by Stanisław Deńko, creator and co-…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
Warsaw Wawer, Jeziorowa street. House for rent for 10,900 PLN. The house is finished with at…
$2,688
per month
6 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
6 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/4
Safe house with garden for rent in a quiet gated community in Stare Imielin We offer for ren…
$2,731
per month
4 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
4 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
New detached house - ideal for family or business. Location: Warsaw Ursynów Jeziorki Połudn…
$3,097
per month
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Offer to rent a single-family terraced house located in a gated community of Saska Kępa. A p…
$3,455
per month
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 250 m²
Ideal home for running a business or corporate headquarters. NOT ON HOSTEL
$3,160
per month
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 147 m²
The house is finished with attention to detail. Excellent layout of rooms, spaciousness and …
$2,871
per month
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Floor 1/3
I offer for rent a 3-storey house with an area of ​​207 m2 located on a plot of land with an…
$2,658
per month
House in Konarzewo, Poland
House
Konarzewo, Poland
Area 190 m²
For rent we offer an extremely spacious and carefully designed ground floor of a 190 m2 free…
$1,189
per month
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 150 m²
Offer for rent from 1 June !!!
$1,528
per month
2 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Available for rent: a two-level apartment on the first and attic floors of a detached house …
$2,378
per month
3 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
BRIEF: Mokotow. Surrounded by greenery modern house (extreme segment ) with an area of 146m2…
$4,517
per month
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 275 m²
Beautiful detached house for rent with a usable area of ​​190m2 (total 275m2), located on a …
$2,513
per month
House in Wrocław, Poland
House
Wrocław, Poland
Area 74 m²
For rent 3 double rooms and 1 single room in the upper, renovated part of the house at Przyl…
Price on request
Luxurious house near Cracow | Zastów | Spacious garage in Zastow, Poland
Luxurious house near Cracow | Zastów | Spacious garage
Zastow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent immediately, a luxurious, detached house with a usable area of 220 m2 in Zastów, cl…
$1,742
per month
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Warsaw Wawer, st. Cyklamenów. For rent 5-room house (townhouse, middle segment) for 9800 PLN…
$2,467
per month
8 room house in Poznan, Poland
8 room house
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 270 m²
House for business – for rent, great location!
$2,107
per month
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 183 m²
For sale I offer a comfortable semi-detached house in the intimate, prestigious Citi Place e…
$3,160
per month
