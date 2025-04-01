Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Michalowice, Poland

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nowa Wies, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
A wide spectrum of possibilities in the Michałowice commune, który borders with Pruszków nea…
$742,430
3 bedroom house in Reguly, Poland
3 bedroom house
Reguly, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Offer only at the Kubiak real estate office for sale a detached house located in the rules …
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Opacz Mala, Poland
3 bedroom house
Opacz Mala, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
New complex of houses up to 250 m2 with a garage built in Michatowice near Warsaw Cosy atmos…
$371,017
