Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
3
Cottage Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Rosnowo, Poland
TOP TOP
Cottage 4 rooms
Rosnowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a unique house for sale in the picturesque village of Rosnowo. This 132 m2…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Multiekspert
Languages
Polski
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
UP UP
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
House in the area of forest and orchard, 15 km from the sea, rural environment with 20 min. …
$672,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Polski
Cottage in Piastow, Poland
Cottage
Piastow, Poland
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 4
Piast ó w, p ó Łnocna part of the city – For sale a four -storey residential and service bui…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Okocim, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Okocim, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot of land for sale with an area of 1.03HA! On its premises there is a one-story house …
$104,502
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW. READY JUNE/JULY 2024 Plot 530m…
$284,595
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nowa Wies, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
A wide spectrum of possibilities in the Michałowice commune, który borders with Pruszków nea…
$742,430
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
We present you a Premium cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalow…
$102,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present a beautiful house for sale with a 305 m2 usable area located on a …
$477,840
Leave a request

Properties features in Poland

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go