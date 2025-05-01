Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
48
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
22
gmina Mosina
12
gmina Kornik
8
209 properties total found
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 180 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer of a comfortable home with a hig…
$664,722
House in Jerzykowo, Poland
House
Jerzykowo, Poland
Area 138 m²
Key property information:
$212,977
House in Kurza Gora, Poland
House
Kurza Gora, Poland
Area 860 m²
Construction site offer in Kurzej Góra Description We invite you to familiarize yourself wit…
$50,432
House in gmina Kwilcz, Poland
House
gmina Kwilcz, Poland
Area 158 m²
An exceptional house with a large plot and swimming pool in the picturesque Kozubówka
$367,845
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 234 m²
It invites you to a unique property surrounded by meadows, among single-family buildings loc…
$1,04M
House in Miesciska, Poland
House
Miesciska, Poland
Area 98 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of house sales in the development state twin buildi…
$163,998
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 801 m²
I recommend an 801m2 plot located in Poznań at 7 Zemborzycka Street. Property with the possi…
$110,620
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 200 m²
House with garden and 2 garages in a quiet area! Functional, spacious and at an excellent price!
$141,274
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 257 m²
I invite you to a unique property surrounded by bronze, among the single-family buildings lo…
$1,12M
House in Przezmierowo, Poland
House
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 200 m²
A VERY FUNCTIONAL HOUSE IN THE STORM
$292,944
House in Lusowko, Poland
House
Lusowko, Poland
Area 109 m²
House in development state in Rozalin Settlement in Lusówek
$226,305
House in Wagowo, Poland
House
Wagowo, Poland
Area 406 m²
For sale charming Rod cottage in a picturesque lake area!
$53,044
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Poznan, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The house   near Poznan. This residential complex is an ideal place for those who want to …
$261,557
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 28 m²
Recreational cottage with 2 rooms, stove and bathroom on a very nice and well located plot..…
Price on request
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 123 m²
Modern houses with two-storey apartments in the intimate part of Kiekrz
Price on request
House in Dziadowice Folwark, Poland
House
Dziadowice Folwark, Poland
Area 140 m²
Your dream home – quality, comfort and proximity to nature
$245,230
House in Sieroslaw, Poland
House
Sieroslaw, Poland
Area 400 m²
Rod “Leśna Polana” – Bukowska 440
Price on request
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 225 m²
In the sale of a free-standing house of 225m2, on a plot of 1624m2 and an additional stand-a…
$903,620
House in Oborniki, Poland
House
Oborniki, Poland
Area 104 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling a modern house in a twin buil…
$191,269
House in Daszewice, Poland
House
Daszewice, Poland
Area 134 m²
For modern, PARKING, a 134 m2 volunteer house located in Daszywice on a 786 m2 plot. Propert…
$319,599
4 room house in Poznan, Poland
4 room house
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
For sale a comfortable 4-room apartment in premium class with its own extensive garden and a…
$365,180
House in Slupia Kapitulna, Poland
House
Slupia Kapitulna, Poland
Area 249 m²
A well-maintained and spacious single-family house with an area of 249.12 m2 located on a la…
$306,538
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 179 m²
This charming house located on Strzeszyn in Poznań delights with its charm and functionality…
Price on request
House in Dominowo, Poland
House
Dominowo, Poland
Area 88 m²
Good morning! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a comfortable three-roo…
$186,322
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 450 m²
Exceptional residence with a total area of approx. 450 m2 in residential location. We are pl…
$666,387
House in Rokietnica, Poland
House
Rokietnica, Poland
Area 108 m²
I present to you a house in a twin building, with a plot in Rokietnica
$263,889
House in Sieroslaw, Poland
House
Sieroslaw, Poland
Area 74 m²
Practically new modern segment from 2021. Area of 74.07 m2 + attic to be adapted on the sett…
Price on request
House in Wieckowice, Poland
House
Wieckowice, Poland
Area 774 m²
Property with a pond and three buildings and a gazebo at 4 Przylesie Street in Drwęsa (Dopie…
$1,20M
House in Wapno, Poland
House
Wapno, Poland
Area 170 m²
Sell a single-family house freestanding along with a free-standing farm building
$146,339
House in Zlotkowo, Poland
House
Zlotkowo, Poland
Area 254 m²
Good morning
$373,177
