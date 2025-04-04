Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gdynia, Poland

7 properties total found
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 250 m²
For sale: Free-standing house in the prestigious district of Gdynia – Redlowo We invite you …
Price on request
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 143 m²
HOME IN THE SHERIFF BUILDING IN THE LOCALISATION
$601,121
$601,121
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Gdynia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
For Sale: Detached House in Bojano, 10 km from Gdynia! Property size: 172.86 m² Plot size: 1…
$287,493
$287,493
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 205 m²
Comfortable private house with garden in excellent Sopot location
$772,359
$772,359
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 365 m²
The house in the private building (the extreme area) located in one of the highest places in…
$386,568
$386,568
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 234 m²
We offer for sale a house built in 2010, which was never inhabited. This is an excellent opp…
$516,180
$516,180
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 673 m²
Advantages. Single-family house with possibility to conduct service activities.
$703,051
$703,051
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

