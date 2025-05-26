Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

115 properties total found
House 10 rooms in Smolice, Poland
House 10 rooms
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 10
The Goeste Real Estate Agency presents a unique offer for the sale of real estate intended t…
$294,478
6 room house in Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 6
The real estate agency Warszawa GOESTE presents for sale a unique free-standing house with a…
$359,056
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 240 m²
Looking for a house with potential? This property is the perfect base for creating a dream p…
$173,458
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
The Warsaw GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents for sale a house in a raw closed state located…
$116,241
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents a beautiful, well-maintained single-family house with a h…
$356,473
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
The real estate agency Warszawa GOESTE presents for sale a unique free-standing house in Rem…
$878,267
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
Real estate agency Warszawa GOESTE presents: For sale a well-maintained, luxuriously finishe…
$426,218
6 room house in Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 6
The property agency Goeste presents for sale a spacious, free-standing single-family house i…
$283,887
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents a unique property for sale - a house in a twin building i…
$229,899
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
For sale, a comfortable free-standing house with a usable area of 210,87 m2 (total area with…
$144,398
6 room house in Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 6
GOESTE Real Estate Agency is pleased to present for sale an elegant free-standing house with…
$250,306
4 room house in Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
The GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents for sale an elegant, free-standing house with a usabl…
$206,393
House in Smolice, Poland
House
Smolice, Poland
Modern apartments in Mokotów - comfort, ecology and excellent location An exclusive investme…
$286,719
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 387 m²
Live in one of the most secluded and appreciated parts of the Baltic Sea in Łódź. This spaci…
$293,107
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
For sale, the last house in a unique, intimate investment at Konwaliowa Street in Rajsheva (…
$193,477
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
The GOESTE Real Estate Agency offers for sale a unique free-standing house with a beautiful …
$800,773
4 room house in Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
The GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents an offer to sell a modern segment in the Wawer distri…
$189,867
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
GoESTE Real Estate Agency presents offer of sale of a 190 m2 house. The building is located …
$438,875
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
House for sale in Warsaw - Powsin.The 210.18 m2 house consists of 5 rooms from 2017. The hou…
$322,892
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 300 m²
Looking for the perfect home for your big family? Do you want to live in a quiet place away …
$666,879
House 10 rooms in Bakowa Gora, Poland
House 10 rooms
Bakowa Gora, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious house of about 350 m² in Warsaw, Bemowo is for sale. The house is located on a qu…
$649,381
8 room house in Smolice, Poland
8 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 8
The GOESTE property agency presents for sale a unique manor house with an area of 263 m2, lo…
$826,605
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
Real estate agency Warszawa GOESTE - boutique real estate office is pleased to present for s…
$488,937
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
The development building in beautiful modern styling with large windows surrounded by forest…
$167,904
4 room house in Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
For sale a twin in a quiet, green area in Zgorzała, adjacent to Piaseczne, on a prestigious,…
$223,442
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
We offer a spacious, free-standing house with a beautiful garden, located on 1 Kossaka Stree…
$245,140
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
The Goeste Real Estate Agency presents for sale a house in the raw open state, located in Wę…
$108,492
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
The agency GOESTE Nieruchomości Warszawa presents for sale an elegant, functional house in a…
$359,056
House in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland
House
Łódź Voivodeship, Poland
Area 108 m²
Looking for your dream house? Is there always something missing in the market offer? We have…
$146,772
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
The real estate agency Warszawa GOESTE presents a unique, climatic house for sale, located a…
$1,34M
