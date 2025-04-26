Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

4 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
4 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Good morning, I am pleased to present to you for purchase a house in Sadyba, with an area of…
$798,265
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, REFINED IN EVERY DETAIL. LARGE, WELL-KEPT GARDEN, GARAGE FOR FOUR CARS, IN …
$631,811
3 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
As a Warsaw neighborhood, Wawer offers a perfect balance between the tranquility of nature a…
$242,961
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, REFINED IN EVERY DETAIL. LARGE, WELL-KEPT GARDEN, GARAGE FOR FOUR CARS, IN …
$645,061
6 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
6 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to present you a modern and elegant detached house for sale located in Wilanó…
$1,84M
5 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
5 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Jasminowy Mokotów is a unique residential complex located in a quiet, green area, just a few…
$1,06M
House in Torun, Poland
House
Torun, Poland
Area 179 m²
We are pleased to present for sale a charming house in a private building with an area of ne…
$368,740
5 bedroom house in Lubranczyk, Poland
5 bedroom house
Lubranczyk, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a brand new, freshly finished house for sale, decorated with the highest quality …
$1,06M
6 bedroom house in Krobia, Poland
6 bedroom house
Krobia, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer an exceptional house for sale, located in one of the most prestigious and charming …
$2,90M
