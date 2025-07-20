Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
11
Warsaw
5
gmina Raszyn
3
11 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, only 20 km from Warsa…
$242,166
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 3
A PROJECT FOR THE DISCERNING, BUILT FROM THE BEST MATERIALS AND ALSO FINISHED IN SUCH A WAY …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
A new PREMIUM-class investment in Warsaw's Bemowo district. The project involves the constr…
$495,710
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Plochocin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Plochocin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
High standard from the developer! We recommend it! is sold   segmented veil complex, loca…
$257,978
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
The building is only four segments. Each of them is three storeys. We can offer two of the d…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, just 20 km from Warsa…
$236,958
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Plochocin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Plochocin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
commission – 0%, PCC & NDash tax; 0% as an external sales agency of the developer, we are p…
$247,294
3 bedroom townthouse in Slomin, Poland
3 bedroom townthouse
Slomin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Spring View is a new residential complex under construction in Slomin, only 20 km from Warsa…
$236,958
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Sure! Here is the translation into Russian:🏡 Modern family homes in Bialolenka – Warsaw136 m…
$373,679
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Zolwin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Zolwin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Domy przy Stadninie 2 – Exclusive Residential Estate in Żółwin Discover the charm of subu…
$312,455
