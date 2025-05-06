Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Poland
  Pomeranian Voivodeship
  Residential
  House

Houses for sale in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Cottage 6 bedrooms in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
House in the area of forest and orchard, 15 km from the sea, rural environment with 20 min. …
$672,917
Private seller
Languages
Polski
House in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
House
Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Area 300 m²
We invite you to discover the property – house VERTEX – modern estate designed and finished …
$1,27M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 143 m²
HOME IN THE SHERIFF BUILDING IN THE LOCALISATION
$608,982
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdańsk, Poland
House
Gdańsk, Poland
Area 128 m²
Advantages: House located on Sobieszewski Island (26C Boguckego Street), outside the city in…
$582,504
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
House
Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Area 276 m²
PRESTITUENT HOUSE WITH EXCEPTIONAL GUARANTEE – OFFER FOR PERSONS PRICED TO COOK, RELAX AND C…
$953,189
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 673 m²
Advantages. Single-family house with possibility to conduct service activities.
$712,244
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 300 m²
For sale a large multi-family house, 300 m2, located in Gdynia Grabówek, located on a 600 m2…
$661,672
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Zukowo, Poland
House
Zukowo, Poland
Area 199 m²
A PERFECT MOVING OF STOCKS AND BIRDS, FOR THE LOVERS OF SILENCE AND NATURE
$489,125
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdynia, Poland
House
Gdynia, Poland
Area 234 m²
We offer for sale a house built in 2010, which was never inhabited. This is an excellent opp…
$522,930
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdańsk, Poland
House
Gdańsk, Poland
Area 199 m²
For sale a spacious and modern house in private buildings, located in the attractive and qui…
$468,386
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

