Houses for sale in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

House
Cottage 4 rooms in Rosnowo, Poland
Cottage 4 rooms
Rosnowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a unique house for sale in the picturesque village of Rosnowo. This 132 m2…
Price on request
Agency
Multiekspert
Languages
Polski
2 bedroom house in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
2 bedroom house
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
We present you a Premium cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalow…
$81,382
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Cottage 1 bedroom in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
We present you a Premium cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalow…
$102,452
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
9 bedroom house in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
9 bedroom house
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
We present to you a modern complex of year-round holiday cottages, Woodhouse resort. The ent…
$424,543
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Villa 10 bedrooms in Pobierowo, Poland
Villa 10 bedrooms
Pobierowo, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 487 m²
Floor 2/1
Imagine a morning when the sun's rays make their way through the panoramic windows, reflecti…
$2,54M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
2 bedroom house
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
We present you a Standard cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalo…
$79,089
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pobierowo, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pobierowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
Residence with a total usable area of 340m2 plus terraces of 160m2 with a garage of 40m2, si…
$6,71M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House in Slawno, Poland
House
Slawno, Poland
Area 140 m²
We offer for sale a unique single family house in Sławno, near Lubasz. The house of 139.52 m…
$86,887
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Konarzewo, Poland
House
Konarzewo, Poland
Area 704 m²
704 m2 in Konarzew, Dopiewo Municipality
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grzybowo, Poland
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grzybowo, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 370 m²
Floor 370/1
Imagine the mornings when the sun rises over the Baltic Sea and you wake up in your own home…
$2,32M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

