  Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
2225
Warsaw
2056
Łódź Voivodeship
1618
gmina Grabow
1445
5 706 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Wejherowo, Poland
Hot offer
2 bedroom apartment
Wejherowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
For Sale: 142 m² Apartment in a historic Villa A spacious 142 m² apartment located in a h…
$328,790
Private seller
Languages
English
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
150M2/ THREE BEDROOMS/ CLIMATISATION/ AT QUEEN/ UL.BIELAWSKA/ MOCOTES
$776,950
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 42 m²
Modern apartment with climate – ideal for remote work and living in the city! What? Warsaw, …
$197,266
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Two-room apartment of 45 m2 on the Western Baltics
$76,348
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Looking for an apartment for yourself or under investment in Poznań on the estate with full …
$189,628
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
2 room apartment
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
The climatic 2nd apartment in Stary Podgórze, in the building after the general renovation
$224,966
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Warsaw city center / Poznańska / Central Station / metro / studio in the center / parking / …
$165,113
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Your Dreamy Apartment in the Heart of New Center of Lodz Two-room apartment in new investmen…
$141,564
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Comfortable apartment apartment above Warta
$258,897
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
For sale 2-room apartment of 38.51 m² on Antka Rozpylacza street in Wola. The apartment is o…
$136,053
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
3 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
For sale, a bright, functional 3-room apartment with an area of 67.60 m2 with a large balcon…
$129,449
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
NEW, EXCEPTIONAL APARTMENT WITH TWO BALCONS, IN THE MARCELIAN FLAST! I invite you to take a …
$231,636
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
For sale 2 bedroom apartment from the secondary market in Poznań Malta. Looking for a place …
$118,617
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/12
House Floors: 12 Building type: residential building Year of construction: 2000   Flat Floor…
$509,540
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Smolice, Poland
Apartment
Smolice, Poland
Floor 2/6
Description of property 3-room apartment with 2 balconies in…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$144,650
Agency

Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a luxurious penthouse of 200 m² on the top floor of a cozy building located on t…
$1,68M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/4
A spacious apartment in the Bemowo area, decorated in a modern style using high-quality mate…
$651,458
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a two-level apartment of 92 m² in a 1930s house on the third floor in Saska Kępa…
$582,571
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Apartment overlooking the sunset – ideal for young people!
$74,050
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 2-room flat with a terrace in Warsaw, Wilanów for sale.   Area 62.4 m², convenient …
$273,357
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
The property presented is a three-room apartment in the Warsaw Mokotów area of approx. 62 m2…
$260,739
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Number of floors 3
Descriptionof the propertyLOCATION: The building is located at Macieja Dębskiego Street in a…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 2/3
Rent 2ok apartment after renovation in Warsaw on Ochota 40m2 with balcony.The property consi…
$646
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale sunny and functional 2-room apartment on Żeromskiego Street in Bielany, Warsaw. The…
$193,591
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
5 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 122 m²
For sale: Spacious, two-storey apartment in the heart of Sadyba, Wilanów – 121 m2, 5 rooms
$458,269
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a 2007 chamber building. The renovated building…
$168,295
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Three-room apartment with balcony of | Warszawska | 49.74 m2
$155,602
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

