Houses for sale in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

6 properties total found
House in Goleczewo, Poland
House
Goleczewo, Poland
Area 235 m²
Spacious Sicilian house freestanding in Mediterranean (Sicilian) style on a large plot near …
$381,627
House in Biedrusko, Poland
House
Biedrusko, Poland
Area 978 m²
Located on an intimate settlement in Biedrusk, an extreme plot of 978 m2 on a quiet Beryl st…
Price on request
House in Goleczewo, Poland
House
Goleczewo, Poland
Area 260 m²
I recommend a very nice house located on a quiet (blind) street in Golęczew on the northern …
Price on request
House in Zielatkowo, Poland
House
Zielatkowo, Poland
Area 120 m²
A COLLEGE, STULTING HOUSE ON A BIG, WRONG WORK!!!
$157,760
House in Zlotkowo, Poland
House
Zlotkowo, Poland
Area 254 m²
Good morning
$370,318
House in Zlotkowo, Poland
House
Zlotkowo, Poland
Area 360 m²
For sale single family house in Złotków – spacious, with investment potential For sale a uni…
$328,953
