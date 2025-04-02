Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Puszczykowo, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Puszczykowo, Poland
House
Puszczykowo, Poland
Area 500 m²
For sale beautiful mansions located on the edge of the forest with its own old tree and rich…
$696,154
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Puszczykowo, Poland
House
Puszczykowo, Poland
Area 230 m²
!! OFFER AVAILABLE ONLY AT OUR !!!
$555,375
