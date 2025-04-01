Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Otwock, Poland

2 properties total found
7 room house in Otwock, Poland
7 room house
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/2
House with potential for sale – 380 m² on a plot of 2640 m² in Otwock   This house was built…
$390,309
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Otwock, Poland
5 room house
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique house for sale in a quiet area of ​​Otwock. This is a modern house built from perfo…
$368,098
