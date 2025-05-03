Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential
  4. Villa

Villas for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
12
Warsaw
7
Lesser Poland Voivodeship
4
West Pomeranian Voivodeship
3
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
UP UP
Villa 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Classic house: the ground floor is in turn entering the house – a hall with a dressing room …
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfort house: the ground floor is in sequence when entering the house – a hallway with a dr…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in gmina Wysoka, Poland
Villa 8 bedrooms
gmina Wysoka, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 554 m²
Floor 2/2
From 1917 to 1939 in the possession of the Gmurowski family. The name of the village was the…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are spacious, modernist blocks. Underground garag…
$881,732
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
An elegant house in which we will find a private area with three bedrooms, a dressing room, …
$484,806
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pobierowo, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pobierowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
Residence with a total usable area of 340m2 plus terraces of 160m2 with a garage of 40m2, si…
$6,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is a project of a modern single-storey house that stands out from its sur…
$519,508
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawa Mazowiecka, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawa Mazowiecka, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Here we propose a detached house on a plot - 1500m2. The house has four or five rooms and a …
$170,589
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grzybowo, Poland
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grzybowo, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 370 m²
Floor 370/1
Imagine the mornings when the sun rises over the Baltic Sea and you wake up in your own home…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 6 bedrooms
Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
These are ideal residences, refined in every detail. Modern, modernist style, attentive fini…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sedziszow, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sedziszow, Poland
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-story service and residential building with a plot of 1800 m2 in Sędziszów in…
$643,114
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
MNIKÓW FREESTANDING HOUSE - near Kraków INVESTMENT: The estate consists of six detached …
$214,816
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
WE OFFER YOU A PROPOSAL FOR THE PURCHASE OF A SINGLE-FAMILY HOUSE ON A PLOT OF MORE THAN 100…
$635,843
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey These are ideal residences, perfected in every detail. Modern, modern…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
Willa Karolina VIII is a comfortable single-storey house with the possibility of adapting th…
$519,508
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Passion house: the ground floor is in turn entering the house – a hallway with a dressing ro…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW CLOSE TO THE CAPITAL OF POLAND - WARS…
$299,452
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pisary, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pisary, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house in excellent condition, located in the buffer zone of Krakow's va…
$543,274
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakopane, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakopane, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO STYLISH PROPERTY WITH A VIE…
$948,196
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, REFINED IN EVERY DETAIL. LARGE, WELL-KEPT GARDEN, GARAGE FOR FOUR CARS, IN …
$631,811
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are spacious, modernist blocks. Underground garag…
$990,439
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Pobierowo, Poland
Villa 10 bedrooms
Pobierowo, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 487 m²
Floor 2/1
Imagine a morning when the sun's rays make their way through the panoramic windows, reflecti…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, REFINED IN EVERY DETAIL. LARGE, WELL-KEPT GARDEN, GARAGE FOR FOUR CARS, IN …
$645,061
Leave a request

Properties features in Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go