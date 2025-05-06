Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Piaseczno, Poland

Piaseczno
6
9 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Gloskow, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Gloskow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A new house just built and just finished inside close to Warsaw. It has five rooms and a gar…
$317,766
5 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
5 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/1
New housing estate, Stage II. Construction started in November 2023, ends in Q3 2024. House …
$378,954
3 bedroom house in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
A segment in Piaseczno at ul. Kwitnąca Grusza (on the border of Piaseczno and Józefosław). T…
$227,885
8 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
8 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale fully furnished and equipped house in Chylice, near the border with Konstancin-Jezi…
$908,978
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
A cozy and warm house designed by architects. It is located in a garden with rhododendrons, …
$714,380
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious segment in Piaseczno, Granitowa Street, with an area of ​​204 m², rec…
$309,390
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bobrowiec, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bobrowiec, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Last House in this Project! Estate of terraced houses. The houses comprise three storeys.…
$254,083
6 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
6 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a house with a total area of ​​429 m², located on a plot of 1600 m². The house h…
$945,740
5 bedroom house in Bakowka, Poland
5 bedroom house
Bakowka, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
ABOUT INVESTMENTS A complex of single-family houses in a two-storey building with modern arc…
$297,088
