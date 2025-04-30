Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Warsaw, Poland

223 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Classic house: the ground floor is in turn entering the house – a hall with a dressing room …
$1,34M
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
House for sale in the Żoliborz Oficerski area, located on Kaniowska Street, next to the park…
$1,09M
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 150 m²
For sale a free-standing house, located on a 1690 metre rectangular plot
$424,507
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
This is an enclave of 6 detached villas in Green Wilanów. Exceptionally large plots of 1120 …
$1,20M
6 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
6 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
Warsaw Wawer, ul. Kombajnistów. House (Semi-detached) for sale for PLN 1,400,000 A semi-deta…
$338,170
4 room house in Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a house for major repairs with a total area of ​​125 m², living space - 95 m². O…
$372,973
3 room house in Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale house 70 m² for major renovation in Warsaw, Białołęka Dworska. The plot of 542 m² i…
$153,469
8 room house in Warsaw, Poland
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a single-family house in Warsaw's Gołąbkach, Ursus district. The total area of ​…
$708,009
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
A new housing estate has been commissioned. - 5 minutes (2.4 km) from Plac Vogla / 10 minute…
$460,002
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 179 m²
A spacious segment with great potential in a prestigious area, next to numerous diplomatic i…
$721,314
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale spacious house of 200 m² in Warsaw, Ursynów, in the Pyry district, on a plot of 117…
$753,282
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a corner twin house of 300 m², suitable for running a business, with a parking l…
$713,878
8 room house in Warsaw, Poland
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
The house, built in the 30s (1936), rebuilt, retained its modernist character. Made of brick…
$2,46M
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
The house is very warm, about 200 sq.m., plot 667 sq.m. Ground floor: living room with kitch…
$520,414
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 246 m²
I offer for sale a freestanding single-family house with interesting architecture, planted o…
$526,292
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
NEW PROJECT - semi-detached houses in a classic, elegant style. The house is 149m2, where…
$401,596
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 297 m²
Free-standing house 297m2 on a closed estate with a well-maintained garden
$1,60M
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Kameralna Residence is a unique investment located in Warsaw's Wawer district. Its convenien…
$359,219
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 256 m²
Imagine that you live in a great place – the center of the district and at the same time clo…
$494,234
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are spacious, modernist blocks. Underground garag…
$881,732
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEV…
$457,178
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 447 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique house for sale in Warsaw, Wawer district, Podmokła street.   The house has a total ar…
$929,967
5 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
5 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/3
An intimate estate in a green neighborhood. Semi-detached house, 257m2, 5 bedrooms, modern b…
$755,348
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious house with great potential in the prestigious district of Wilanów, cl…
$699,589
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious 5-room townhouse in Warsaw, Zawady, on Bruzdowa Street is for sale. The house wit…
$778,535
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
House in Stare Włochy, close to the Cietrzewia Park with Lakes, primary school, kindergarten…
$566,115
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEV…
$373,544
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a corner segment of a house in Lower Mokotów, surrounded by greenery and pedestr…
$511,462
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Floor 1
A house in the basic finish from the developer is for sale in the Siekierki district on Doln…
$608,681
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
You are welcome, for sale a ready-built 6-room house with a garage for two cars, on a plo…
$540,011
