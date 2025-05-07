Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland

Konstancin Jeziorna
4
8 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Продается шикарный дом в Варшаве с большим участком земли Konstancin-Jeziorna. Дом построен …
$2,02M
3 bedroom house in Bielawa, Poland
3 bedroom house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
A new residential complex of six houses (134.67-178.69 m²) with a garden (204 to 781 m²), lo…
$348,440
5 room house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
$960,188
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bielawa, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Semi-Detached House 178.69 m² Near Warsaw – Bielawa in shell condition – enter and start t…
$506,213
5 room house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
An intimate estate of luxury villas located on a plot of over a hectare, surrounded by green…
$949,946
6 bedroom house in Bielawa, Poland
6 bedroom house
Bielawa, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Floor 1/3
The luxury residential complex is located on a plot of more than a hectare, on one of the mo…
$1,23M
6 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
6 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful modern house for sale in the center of Konstancin-Jeziorna 7 roomsThe house is loc…
$1,02M
4 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
4 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
ANOTHER EXCELLENT PROJECT and LATEST INVESTMENT by a local developer, in beautiful natural s…
$518,309
