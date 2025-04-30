Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lodz, Poland

18 properties total found
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 108 m²
Looking for your dream house? Is there always something missing in the market offer? We have…
$146,605
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 83 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of selling a house located in the attractive distri…
$177,259
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Lodz, Poland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a unique, historic manor house in the buffer zone of the Landscape Park located i…
$1,69M
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 360 m²
We are pleased to present a unique offer of sale of land of 591 m2, which includes two build…
$231,903
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 224 m²
Looking for a unique investment in the heart of Łódź?
$183,656
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 300 m²
Looking for the perfect home for your big family? Do you want to live in a quiet place away …
$733,025
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 240 m²
Looking for a house with potential? This property is the perfect base for creating a dream p…
$173,261
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 1 248 m²
Looking for a plot to build a house? Don't you want to wait for the officials to decide on t…
Price on request
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 260 m²
For sale freestanding house – Łódź, Ruda Pabianicka Settlement
$385,716
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 387 m²
Live in one of the most secluded and appreciated parts of the Baltic Sea in Łódź. This spaci…
$292,773
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 113 m²
A unique home for exceptional people – urban space, independence and freedom
$413,160
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 464 m²
I present a very interesting offer for large families with the possibility of doing business…
$466,471
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 1 053 m²
Looking for a plot to build a house? Don't you want to wait for the officials to decide on t…
Price on request
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 150 m²
I have to offer you a ground floor house in the Upper / Chojny district in the area of Pader…
$346,521
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 159 m²
For sale, I present a house in the twin building located on Łukaszewska 1A street, on the co…
$264,518
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 300 m²
Looking for a space that combines residential comfort with business potential? Here is an of…
$519,782
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 256 m²
Beautiful house with a unique garden – Łódź, Wiskitno!
$479,798
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 360 m²
Looking for a plot of land for your dream home or maybe a house, in a top location that you …
$306,538
Properties features in Lodz, Poland

