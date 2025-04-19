Houses for sale in gmina Prazmow, Poland

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Kamionka, Poland
House
Kamionka, Poland
Area 85 m²
The new investment in Kamionyki is a unique settlement of modern houses in the twin building…
$143,266
House in Kamionka, Poland
House
Kamionka, Poland
Area 85 m²
The new settlement in Kamionyki is a unique house in a twin building, ideal for families loo…
$156,556
Villa 5 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
Willa Karolina VIII is a comfortable single-storey house with the possibility of adapting th…
$519,508
House in Kamionka, Poland
House
Kamionka, Poland
Area 105 m²
The new investment in Kamionyki is a unique settlement of modern houses in the twin building…
$175,162
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
An elegant house in which we will find a private area with three bedrooms, a dressing room, …
$484,806
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is a project of a modern single-storey house that stands out from its sur…
$519,508
