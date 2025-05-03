Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
If you meet the requirements for obtaining Polish citizenship through the Voivode, we offer comprehensive assistance to guide you through every step of the process.
Steps of the Process:
✅ Eligibility Check: We assess your length of residence, permanent residence permit (PMP), and Poli…
The process of acquiring Polish citizenship through the President of Poland is a unique path for individuals with strong ties to Poland. This route requires a well-substantiated application and extensive documentation.
How We Help You:
✅ Eligibility Assessment: We analyze your situatio…
Post-secondary schools in Poland provide an excellent opportunity to gain a new profession or enhance your qualifications. If you plan to study in a policealna szkoła, we will assist you in obtaining a temporary residence permit (Karta Pobytu) for the duration of your studies.
What We Do …
Polish universities attract students from all over the world with their high-quality education and promising career prospects. If you have been accepted into a university in Poland, we will assist you in obtaining a residence permit (Karta Pobytu) to ensure that your studies go smoothly with…
Family is the foundation of happiness. If your loved ones reside in Poland, we will help you legalize your stay through family reunification. This process requires accurate documentation and compliance with strict regulations, but with our assistance, it will be smooth and stress-free.
Ho…
Poland offers vast opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. If you wish to legalize your stay by establishing a business, we will guide you through the process of obtaining a residence permit (Karta Pobytu)—your key to success in the European business environment.
Our Steps to Succe…
Working in Poland is not just an opportunity for professional growth but also a chance to become part of a stable European economy. We offer comprehensive assistance in obtaining a temporary residence permit (Karta Pobytu/ Zezwolenie na pobyt czasowy i pracę) based on employment in Poland. T…
Talents from all over the world, get ready!
If you want to develop your startup or work remotely from Europe - Polish hub of digital nomads - this is your choice!
We create opportunities and bring together the most talented entrepreneurs and freelancers from around the world. Our eco…
Repatriation means the return of people with Polish origin to their home country, and it is one of the ways to obtain Polish citizenship. Only people who do not have Polish citizenship and wish to move to Poland permanently have this right.
The Law on Repatriation provides this opportunit…
Choosing to live and operate a business in Poland, it is necessary to decide on the form of business activity. Any country has its own legislative nuances, difficulties, tax and social payments. The businessman must be able to understand all this, or he will be forced to pay for the services…