Shops for sale in Poland

Greater Poland Voivodeship
gmina Swarzedz
13 properties total found
Shop 750 m² in Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland
Shop 750 m²
Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 750 m²
Good day! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer for sale of a production and w…
$316,047
Shop 616 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 616 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 616 m²
For sale a plot of land with an area of ​​616m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa.
$40,823
Shop 683 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 683 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 683 m²
For sale a 683m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/6 Pl…
$10,535
Shop 582 m² in Glinno, Poland
Shop 582 m²
Glinno, Poland
Area 582 m²
⭐️Location: Nowy Tomyśl, ul. Koskleowa/Wickerowa ⭐️Site: area 1184 m2, land use
$704,522
Shop 997 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 997 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 997 m²
For sale a 997m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/7 Pl…
$34,238
Shop 2 491 m² in Olsztyn County, Poland
Shop 2 491 m²
Olsztyn County, Poland
Area 2 491 m²
The subject of sale is a building with a building area of ​​1180m2, which is a separate subj…
$948,142
Shop 1 003 m² in Poland
Shop 1 003 m²
Poland
Area 1 003 m²
OFFER ONLY ON MLS
$287,076
Shop 2 157 m² in Wrzesnia, Poland
Shop 2 157 m²
Wrzesnia, Poland
Area 2 157 m²
Warehouse – production: 1887 sq m and administrative building with social facilities 270 sq m
Price on request
Shop 5 723 m² in Olsztyn County, Poland
Shop 5 723 m²
Olsztyn County, Poland
Area 5 723 m²
The subject of the sale is the right of perpetual usufruct of land consisting of a plot of l…
$948,142
Shop 2 296 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 2 296 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 2 296 m²
For sale 3 land properties with a total area of ​​2296m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at Odrzutow…
$85,596
Shop 800 m² in Lodz, Poland
Shop 800 m²
Lodz, Poland
Area 800 m²
Department with production and warehouse and office buildings – Łódź Bałuta Price: 2,700,000 PLN net
$711,107
Shop 1 400 m² in Skomlin, Poland
Shop 1 400 m²
Skomlin, Poland
Area 1 400 m²
A refrigerator-freezer building with a maneuvering area and office space is for sale. The of…
Price on request
Shop 526 m² in Mosina, Poland
Shop 526 m²
Mosina, Poland
Area 526 m²
Are you looking for a place for your business? Do you need more space for production or for …
$581,928
