Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Plochocin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Plochocin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
commission – 0%, PCC & NDash tax; 0% as an external sales agency of the developer, we are p…
$247,294
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom house in Wieruchow, Poland
3 bedroom house
Wieruchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
4-room houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Kaputy in a large complexNew residential Villa p…
$243,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room house in Wolica, Poland
4 room house
Wolica, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a two-storey house of 105 m², located in Wolica, Ożarów Mazowiecki commune. The …
$271,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Kreczki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
We present you a unique, modern and warm house of 149.24 m2 located on a charming plot of 99…
$514,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Wieruchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Wieruchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
House The house is four rooms. The downstairs is a living room with a bathroom and a gara…
$237,516
Leave a request
6 room house in Oltarzew, Poland
6 room house
Oltarzew, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a modern house with a large plot (200 m2) and a garage, done in light colors. Th…
$326,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Plochocin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Plochocin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
High standard from the developer! We recommend it! is sold   segmented veil complex, loca…
$257,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 room house in Oltarzew, Poland
5 room house
Oltarzew, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A modern house with a large garden of 200 m², finished in bright and pleasant colours, is id…
$323,301
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
We are pleased to present you a detached house for sale for expansion. The current area of ​…
$297,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Kreczki, Poland
5 room house
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern 5-room house for sale in the Villa Campina complex, 10 minutes from Bemowo. The house…
$539,395
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

Properties features in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go