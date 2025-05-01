Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
House 10 bedrooms in Katno, Poland
House 10 bedrooms
Katno, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 643 m²
Residence / house of guests / agrotourism I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offe…
$848,189
Leave a request
House in Karwie, Poland
House
Karwie, Poland
Area 75 m²
$129,347
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Barczewo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Barczewo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
HOUSE COMOD WITH THE POOL A large and comfortable house with pool located in Barczewo at ul.…
$284,041
Leave a request
Mansion in Stawiguda, Poland
Mansion
Stawiguda, Poland
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE / GUEST HOUSE / SPA / WEDDING ROOMThe residence is ideal for living or doing busin…
$767,207
Leave a request
House in Karwie, Poland
House
Karwie, Poland
Area 74 m²
Home straight from the developer – a unique opportunity!
$129,347
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Olsztyn, Poland
House
Olsztyn, Poland
Area 180 m²
I offer for sale a two-storey house located on Likusy settlement at Baltic Street in Olsztyn…
$277,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go